Alan Franco arrives to make up for losses and rebalance São Paulo’s defense

The 26-year-old Argentine defender has signed a contract until the end of 2025. He was at Atlanta United, from the United States.

Franco’s arrival is important because São Paulo had few options for defense. Rival Corinthians, for example, have only three defenders available.

The tricolor defender even trained with his new teammates shortly after being announced yesterday, Thursday.

At the end of the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor saw Miranda leave after not renewing his contract. The team also sold Léo Pelé, to Vasco, and Luizão went to West Ham, in England, on an early departure, as his bond would end in January of this year.

The team returned from vacation on December 14, but without Arboleda, who gained a few more days off because he played in the World Cup in Qatar and only showed up on January 2.

Another problem in the sector is Diego Costa, who had to undergo surgery to remove a bone fragment from his left knee. He should not be fit for the start of Paulista.

The team debuts in Paulistão on the 15th against Ituano, will play Ferroviária on the 18th, face Palmeiras on the 22nd and Portuguesa on the 25th of this month.

In order not to be too depleted in the defense, São Paulo asked for the release of Beraldo, who had been called up for the Brazilian under-20 team, which is contesting the South American in the category this January.

So, Rogério Ceni has Beraldo, Arboleda and Ferraresi for an immediate start at Paulistão, in addition to Alan Franco, who arrived yesterday, and Walce, who hasn’t played in the last three years because of an injury to his left knee. Diego Costa completes the sector. And there is a possibility that defender Ythallo, who is on the team in the São Paulo Cup, may move up to the professional squad after the end of the competition.

Curiosity: the player is São Paulo’s fifth reinforcement for the 2023 season. The club already has goalkeeper Rafael, attacking midfielder Welington Rato, and forwards Marcos Paulo and Pedrinho. Midfielder Jhégson Méndez should sign in the next few days and be announced by the beginning of next week.

São Paulo’s local rivals are in a similar situation. With the loan of Raul Gustavo to Bahia, Corinthians only have three players for the defense: Balbuena, Bruno Méndez and Gil. Palmeiras already has Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Murilo, Kuscevic and Naves. Left-back Vanderlan has already played as a defender, which gives Abel Ferreira another option to climb the team.