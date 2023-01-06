América-SP x Palmeiras: find out where to watch the game for the Copinha

O palm trees takes the field this Friday to face América-SP, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Anísio Haddad, in São José do Rio Preto-SP, for the second round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The duel will be broadcast on SporTV.

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2023 by clicking here

The Crias da Academia arrive motivated after debuting in the Copinha with a 2-0 victory over Juazeirense, last Tuesday. With goals from Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro, from the penalty spot, the Alviverde team ended the first round at the top of Group 3.

América joined the bracket after Santana-AP withdrew. Depending on the results of the round, the Palestrian team can stamp the vacancy in the second phase of the competition in advance. Verdão defends a ten-match unbeaten record in the Copinha.

For this Friday’s game, Alviverde will have an important absence: midfielder Luis Guilherme. Summoned by the under-20 national team for the South American competition in the category, the 16-year-old said goodbye to the Copinha team against Juazeirense and is out of this edition of the competition.

In 2022, Palmeiras won the title of the traditional grassroots competition in an unprecedented and undefeated way. The team led by Paulo Victor Gomes concluded the victorious campaign with a 4-0 defeat of Santos in the final held at Allianz Parque – Endrick, Giovani and Gabriel Silva (twice) scored the net.

Luis Guilherme will be missing (Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

Regulation

The first phase of Copinha has 128 teams, which are divided into 32 groups with four teams each. The clubs face each other in a single shift within their own group, and the two best ranked advance to the second phase. Then, the competition has a third phase, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final, and all matches are held in a single confrontation.

> Find out where the top scorers of the last ten Cups are today

See all Palmeiras games in the Copinha:

First phase

3/1: Palmeiras 2 x 0 Juazeirense-BA – Anísio Haddad

Goals: Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro

1/6 – 7:30 pm: América-SP x Palmeiras – Anísio Haddad

1/9 – 7:30 pm: Rio Preto-SP x Palmeiras – Anísio Haddad