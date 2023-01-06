Arrest of “El Chapo’s” son sparks violence in Mexico

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug kingpin “El Chapo”caused a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Guzmán, who is also known as “El Ratón”, was detained this Thursday, the 5th, by the Mexican Army and National Guard under the charge of running a faction.

The arrest takes place four days before the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Mexico. The Americans offered 5 million dollars for the capture of Ovidio Guzmán.

Arrest of son of “El Chapo”: violence in Culiacán

The capture of the drug trafficker provoked shootouts between criminals and security forces in different parts of the city of Culiacán, capital of the state of Sinaloa.

The exchange of fire also reached the international airport of Culiacán, where a passenger plane was hit by a projectile shortly before taking off. There were no injuries, Aeroméxico said. Due to the incidents, activities at the air terminal were suspended.

After the clashes, Sinaloa’s secretary of public security, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, tweeted asking the population to stay at home until the situation is under control.

If you are presenting vehicle damage and roadblocks at different points in the city, we ask the citizen not to leave, we are acting accordingly, we will inform you when we are in conditions. — Cristóbal Castañeda (@Mtro_CCastaneda) January 5, 2023

The state Ministry of Education also suspended school activities.

Ray Donovan, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent who led the operation to capture “El Chapo”, told BBC that “‘El Chapo’s sons have now risen through the ranks of the Sinaloa cartel and have taken over the entire organization”.

Ovidio had already been detained in October 2019 in Culiacán, but was released by order of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after acts of violence provoked after his capture. The situation became known as “culiacanazo”.

