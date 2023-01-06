Article | ‘Love, Simon’ is one of the best teen rom-coms of the past decade

Teen romantic comedies had an impactful importance within the secularity of Cinema and the way in which artists could talk to the new generations that would start to consume their products. It is no surprise, then, that such stories became popular at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s with ‘Kittens and Cats’, ‘The Club of Five’ and ‘10 Things I Hate About You‘. With the turn of the century, it was realized that acidic criticism of the North American school model could abandon some overly romantic traits and bet on a much more contemporary montage – and with that we have other unforgettable masterpieces such as ‘Mean Girls’ and recently the incredibles ‘The lie’ and ‘almost 18‘, which are not only engaging, but also bring applaudable marks in terms of aesthetics and narrative construction.

This multiplicity of perspectives and approaches only proves the plasticity of the sub-genre, which is perhaps the most moldable of all and which manages to escape more fluidly from countless conventionalities. Of course, mistakes will always be made, since the plots are based on a formula ready to join the outcasts of an excessive standardization, placing them in a coming-of-age which essentially ends in a happy ending – however it is interesting to analyze how originality is not in breaking the structure, but in how to use it to your advantage. Based on this principle and even taking into account the various socioeconomic changes, including the considerable rise of minorities, is that ‘With Love, Simon’ once again recovered this incredible subjectivity and became a very pleasant ode to love.

Based on the novel ‘Simon vs. the homo sapiens agenda‘ in Becky Albertalli, the main story revolves around the journey of self-acceptance of the title character, who, unlike contemporary creations, already knows his sexual orientation, but does not know how to deal with it. Just with this slight glimpse of the premise, we realize that we are not watching a feature film like any other, but rather a lighter and definitely involving atmosphere. Here, the aim is not just to bring the tragic part – which is undoubtedly important -, but to combine it in a balanced way with the possible comic escapes and moments of joy and relaxation of any contemporary gay teenager. However, none of this would be possible without the performative charisma of Nick Robinson like our hero, whose performance is moving and very palpable.

Following the archetypal pattern of Emma Stone and Hailee Steinfeld in his own renditions, the overall scope departs from Simon’s perspective. He is the analytical character-narrator who does not saturate us with his “god-like” presence, but serves to understand a point of view that would not be possible to understand without this break in narrative chronology – and, in this regard, the veracity of multiple editing also contributes for the creation of a unique cosmos, even if it gives in to the comfort zone for the most part. The protagonist has the perfect family – “the quarterback hottie married valedictorian”, he says -, friends he will have for life and a bright future ahead of him, except that he continues to hide his sexuality out of fear and not knowing how others will react.

He feels lonely, even though he wasn’t the first student at school to come out, and things change when one of his best friends, Leah (Katherina Langford) warns you of a certain site that exposes the inhabitants of the small town where they live and that, apparently, another student also deals with these conflicts of sexuality. It is from there that the writing duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger seeks references in the epistolary narratives of the 19th century to dress them in a contemporary and even fun way: Simon and the mysterious boy, nicknamed Blue, begin to correspond by email, at first just sharing about the anguish they are going through, but later developing an affection that turns into a growing passion.

Soon, Simon begins to pay more attention to his surroundings, trying to find out who the mysterious boy could be behind the beautiful and poetic emails. And of course, not everything would be rosy: Simon finds himself involved in the possible relationship between his other two bestiesAbby (Alexandra Shipp) and Nick (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), when his secret is discovered and he is blackmailed by a “colleague” who is too despicable to get along with other people. Perhaps one of the consecutive moments of these events is the revelation of his sexuality in an abrupt and even cruel way, which spreads through the city like water and, although not explored in such a complex way, brings breaches to themes such as free will and invasion. of privacy: this same friend, acting with a broken heart, exposes the emails that Simon exchanged with Blue on the same website and he feels betrayed not because everyone gets to know him for real, but because he doesn’t choose when tell.

One of the most moving moments is the mandatory conversation about the protagonist’s orientation with his parents. First, we cannot fail to mention the incredible chemistry of Jennifer Garnerwho embodies a liberal psychologist named Emily, and josh duhamel, giving life to the sensitive ex-football player Jack. The duo manages to set off sparks in any sequence they star in, either for the fun and fluid dialogues, or even for the facial expressions that at no time lean towards the canatrice. The climax comes when Simon and Jack finally come face to face to talk about the revelation and the father can’t help but feel guilty for not realizing it sooner. Of course, this represents a small portion of what actually happens when a young person opens up to his or her parents; however, it’s lovely to see an original and moving perspective on the big screen every now and then.

Despite the creativity and polishing of his script, the director Greg Berlanti doesn’t dare as much as it could with the film. The sometimes anachronistic montage demonstrates a tiny part of its potential and makes some sarcastic criticisms of the whole idea of ​​​​acceptance by heterosexuals, and yet it reveres previous romantic comedies. In general, the plans follow his experience with television, mainly the shot-reverse shot that can be seen in productions in which he worked (‘Arrow’ and ‘Flash‘, for example) and, although it is satisfactory, they lie in an excessive comfort zone.

‘Love, Simon’ brought back the sweet taste of teen comedies, maintaining a structure known by the public while investing in new ways of telling love stories. Combine this with an admirable and intoxicating cast and that’s it: we have a product that not only thrills, but serves as the basis for a new phase of this cinematographic sub-genre.