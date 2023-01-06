As Messi Focuses on Ligue 1, the Bad News Neymar Receives He Doesn’t Believe

Messi and Neymar at PSG

January 05, 2023 · 5:45 pm

After a few weeks off, Lionel Messi is back to Paris Saint-Germain. champion of world Cup from Qatar with Argentina national teamthe star of the tournament finally returned to the French capital, where he re-introduced himself to the club to applause, and also receiving the caress of Neymar, your best friend on and off the pitch. From Argentina, the number 30 still manifested himself publicly after the death of Skinpaying condolences to the family of the King of Football through social networks.

Without the Argentine, there were two games played in 2023: a 2-1 victory over strasbourg and another loss to Lenswhere the team did not have the Brazilian or Kylian Mbappethe top scorer in the World Cup with 8 goals and runner-up with selection of france. On his social networks, the number 10 of the Brazilian Team spoke about his friend’s return to the club.

At the PSG since 2021, Messi reissued the historic partnership of the times of barcelona beside Neymar. Both played together from 2013 to 2017, when the Brazilian decided to leave the Spanish team for the French one. In the 2021-2022 season, both were French and also French champions. french cup.

Still at the shipyard

Out of the team’s last two games, the Brazilian continues to recover from an injury suffered. Including, Neymar did not go to the wake of Skin, three days ago. The crack, revealed by saints, would not have gone because the club “would not have released him”. However, the club itself denied it, while the striker was seen at a party in the French capital.