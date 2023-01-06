Assaí Atacadista is offering more than 1500 job vacancies with and without experience for immediate start

Photo: Assaí Atacadista/Disclosure (All image rights belong to the Assaí network)

THE Assai Wholesalerwholesale giant, announced the opening of thousands of new job openings for candidates in all Brazilian regions in the first week of 2023. there are more than 1,500 vacancies without experience for immediate hiringto integrate its current park of stores, distribution centers and offices.

List of job vacancies offered by Assaí Atacadista

We separate a list with some of the thousands of vacancies with and without experience available by the company in several locations in Brazil, check below:



SR Human Resources Analyst – Compensation;

Junior Systems Analyst;

HR Analyst SR – Digital Corporate University;

Occupational Physician;

Commercial Control and Management Analyst;

Telesales Operator;

Occupational Nursing Technician – PR;

Sr Expansion Analyst – (real estate documentation);

JR SYSTEMS ANALYST / SUPPORT N2;

Communication Analyst for the Institute;

Packer;

Specialist Networks and Telecom;

WORK SAFETY ENGINEER;

Occupational Nursing Technician. Compliance Pl Analyst;

Loss Prevention Inspector;

Maintenance Assistant – CD;

Analyst Galleries;

Information Security Specialist;

Administrative Analyst;

3rd shift cook;

Senior Marketing Analyst – Trade Marketing;

Regional HR Manager;

Senior Systems Analyst;

Commercial manager;

Cashier;

Telesales Operator;

WORK SAFETY TECHNICIAN;

Butcher;

Supply Management Planning Analyst;

Advisor Galleries;

Full Store Operator – Prevention and Losses. PERISHABLE STORE OPERATOR;

Junior Technical Purchasing Analyst;

Pl Human Resources Analyst (Indicators);

IR JR ANALYST;

Accounting Analyst Jr;

Full Systems Analyst – Logistics & Business;

Full Tax Analyst;

Digital Analyst – CRM;

Occupational Nursing Technician | CD Cajamar;

Repositor – Perishables Sector – Vacancies for PCD;

Senior CSA Support Analyst;

Senior Network and Telecom Analyst;

Forklift Operator;

Loss Prevention Coordinator;

Senior Human Resources Analyst – Diversity and Inclusion;

Senior Marketing Analyst – Visual Merchandising.

Send your resume without leaving home: Applications for the selection process can be completed online

All positions made available by Assaí Atacadista are effective, eligible for people with disabilities and cover several areas and positionsincluding leadership, operational and technical functions, as well as opportunities for those who want to start their first job and pursue a career in the self-service wholesale segment.

In order to register for the selection process for job vacancies, the interested candidate must access the Assaí’s page on the Gupy platformrelying on your personal documents, email address, phone number and other data at hand.

Candidates who are hired, in addition to remuneration compatible with the labor market, will have a benefits package that includes medical and dental assistance, cafeteria in the units, basic food basket, life insurance, baby layette and much more.

Find out what it’s like to work at Assaí Atacadista?

Assaí Wholesaler | meet the sun

According to the Regional Director of Operations, Kenia Paula Barbosa Mainardi, she started at the company in 2013, aiming to start a regional career and assemble a team with the ability to adapt to the transition that was taking place at the time, the company’s cultures and market innovations.

Since then, working at Assaí has ​​been fantastic, a company that grows at an average of 26% a year, which is almost all over the country and which reflects this expansion in the development of its people.

The Northeast Regional Buyer, Francisco de Assis Soares, says that during his more than 25 years of professional career, he has never seen a company that takes the same care that Assaí takes with its employees.

THE Assaí Atacadista invests heavily in training and professional training and the work environment it’s great, where all areas manage to develop professionals within the company.