Asus announces laptop with 3D technology that doesn’t need glasses

ProArt Studiobook 16 and Vivobook Pro 16 models are suitable for design, architecture and 3D modeling professionals

Company applied technology to laptops and monitors previously, on a small scale



During the CES 2023 event, in las vegasus U.Sa asus announced the launch of OLED laptop with screens with 3d technology where users will not need to use the 3D glasses. Resource was already used in small laptops and monitors. New equipment uses the feature Asus Spatial Vision and is indicated for “creative professionals looking for new ways of working”. The first two models that will feature the technology will be the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604), sold in Brazil for up to R$36,000 and the Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED (K6604) sold for up to R$12,000. In a press conference, a representative of the company assured that “there is no interference between the image of the left eye and the right eye”, but on the Asus website it informs that it is possible for the user to suffer from “dizziness or crosstalk” and that this varies. The laptops can also apply a 3D effect to any game, movie or 3D compatible content, but in content not designed for the technology the image may appear “stuttery”, according to the website. The Verge. Product is indicated for professionals who work with 3D modeling, design and architecture.