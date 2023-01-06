Atltico announces the signing of midfielder Igor Gomes, formerly of São Paulo

photo: Rubens Chiri/So Paulo Igor Gomes is the new reinforcement of Atltico

Atltico announced, this Friday afternoon (6/1), the signing of midfielder Igor Gomes, 23, from So Paulo. The player signed a contract with Galo for four seasons.

Igor Gomes only had a bond with Tricolor do Morumbi until the end of March 2023 and, therefore, could already sign a pre-contract with any other team since October. Atltico and So Paulo reached an agreement, and the player will be available to coach Eduardo Coudet in the white-and-white pre-season, which starts this Wednesday (12/14).

Revealed by Tricolor in 2018, Igor refused the renewal proposal made by the São Paulo club. The athlete even changed his manager with a view to transferring to European football, but the dream was postponed – at least for the time being.

With 208 games for So Paulo, Igor Gomes lived ups and downs. For the São Paulo team, the midfielder contributed 12 goals and 17 assists since his professional debut.

In Atltico, Igor Gomes will have to fight for a space with Eduardo Coudet. Its main competitors are Jair, Matas Zaracho, Calebe and Pedrinho.

Igor Gomes profile

Full name: Igor Silveira Gomes

Birth: 03/17/1999 (23 years old)

Naturalness: São José do Rio Preto-SP

position: attacking midfielder

Height: 1.82 m

former club: So Paulo (2015 – 2022)

title: Paulista Championship (2021)