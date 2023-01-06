Atltico: Multiplan changes agreement and buys 24.95% of Diamond Mall

photo: Reproduction/Instagram DiamondMall With a new agreement, Atltico still owns 24.95% of Diamond Mall, a shopping center in BH Multiplan Investimentos Imobilirios, which owns 50.1% of the Diamond Mall shopping center, located in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte and whose remaining shares in the Atltico property, informed this Thursday (5th) that it has amended a purchase and committed to buy another plot of the shopping center. In August 2022, a term for the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% was signed, but last Monday (2) the company announced that it had not yet completed the purchase.

Now, Multiplan will pay 24.95% of the property for BRL 170 million, and the remainder will still belong to Galo. According to the August 2022 agreement, the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% of Diamond Mall would yield to Atltico approximately R$340 million.

Multiplan itself released this Thursday a statement to the market regarding the acquisition of the new portion of Diamond. “MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIRIOS SA (“Company”) (B3: MULT3), informs its investors and the market in general that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Clube Atltico Mineiro referring to the acquisition of 24.95% of the DiamondMall shopping center, therefore increasing the Company’s share to 75.05%,” he begins.

“The completion of the acquisition is subject to compliance with precedent conditions, including, among them, approval by CADE”, continues Multiplan, in a letter signed by Armando d’Almeida Neto, CFO and Investor Relations Director.

Finally, the company also details: “The price to be paid for the acquisition will be BRL 170 million, which will be paid, when the definitive deed is signed, as follows: (i) BRL 68 million upfront and (ii ) BRL 102 million to be paid in 12 equal and successive monthly installments, indexed to the IPCA”. Atltico is pronounced

Atltico informs that it agreed to sell 24.95% of the remaining 49.9% of the Club's stake in DiamondMall to Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobilirios SA The value of the negotiation was 170 million reais. pic.twitter.com/mUpl3QAKVq — Atletico (@Atletico) January 6, 2023 In addition to the R$68 million upfront, Atltico will receive R$8.5 million per month in one year upon completing the sale of the 24.95% stake approached by Multiplan. The Rooster spoke about the new agreement. "Atltico informs that it agreed to sell 24.95% of the remaining 49.9% of the Club's stake in DiamondMall to Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobilirios SA The value of the negotiation was 170 million reais", he began, in a note publicized on social networks. Atltico also stated that the remainder of the portion that will remain with Galo is being negotiated, but with other investors. The club stated that it may announce the total sale of the mall in the coming weeks. "The 24.95% stake that Galo still has in the development is already being negotiated with other investors, a deal that should be announced in the coming weeks. As such, the Club believes that it will successfully complete the sale of its entire stake in the mall. , as authorized by the Deliberative Council of Atltico", he concluded.

diamond sale

The sale of the property is important for Atlético financially, in view of the club’s objective of reducing debt. In the negotiation, in mid-2022, there were other interested parties, but Multiplan could match the proposal and made the agreement in this way.

The deal closed in August guaranteed that the Minas Gerais club would receive BRL 340 million for the remaining slice of the Diamond Mall shopping mall. The payment would be split as follows: R$136 million upfront and R$204 million in 12 monthly, equal and successive installments.