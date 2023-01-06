Bahia has an agreement underway to enter Libra, says columnist



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

The column by Lauro Jardim, in the newspaper O Globo this Thursday (5), brings the information that the Bahia decided to close with the Brazilian Football League (Libra).

The doubt about which league Bahia will enter – there is also the Liga Futebol Forte (LFF) – remained in the air throughout 2022, and the reason was precisely the negotiations with the City Group, which started to make decisions about football tricolor after the supporters’ approval in December.

Even with two possibilities on the table, Bahia has always been more inclined to close with Libra, as was also published by UOL Esporte in August.

In November, Libra received a proposal of R$ 5 billion, for 20% of the league’s capital, made by Mubadala Capital, an Arab investment fund.

It is worth mentioning that in December, information emerged that some clubs would see Bahia’s entry into Libra with discomfort due to the fact that the club has the management of the City Group in football.

Therefore, an alleged relationship between Mubadala Capital would even be seen as a “conflict of interest”, given that Arab Khaldoon Al Mubarak acts as CEO of the investment group and is one of the founders of City Football Group.

For its part, on the occasion itself, the CFG tried to state that there is no type of commercial connection between Mubadala Capital and the City Group.

Understand what Libra is and what its impact will be on Bahia

The creation of the league aims to negotiate the rights to broadcast Brazilian football for the years 2025 to 2029 collectively.

Libra proposes an equal division of 40% of TV rights, with 30% for performance and 30% for audience and engagement.

This block includes: Botafogo, Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Grêmio, Guarani, Ituano, Mirassol Novorizontino, Palmeiras, Ponte Preta, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos, São Paulo, Vasco and Vitória.

Liga Forte Futebol (LFF) continues as an “anti-Libra” block

As many clubs opposed the criteria established by Libra, the Liga Forte Futebol Brasileiro was created.

They form this group: América Mineiro, Athletico, Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO, Avai, Brusque, Ceará, Chapecoense, Coritiba, CRB, Criciúma, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Internacional, Juventude, Náutico, Operário, Sampaio Corrêa, Sport, Tombense and Vila Nova.

The anti-Libra bloc agreed on an equal split of 50% of the total amount of TV coas, 25% per performance and 25% per audience.