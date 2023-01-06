Bahia wins training game in Pituaçu; see who was the starting team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

There is less than a week left for Bahia to take the field for the first time in the 2023 season. This Thursday (5), the squad held another training session under the command of Renato Paiva and his coaching staff.

With the official start of the season approaching, preparation intensifies and a training game against Sergipe was held at 4 pm this Thursdaywithout broadcast or presence of the press on site.

The final score was a 2-1 victory for the tricolor team.

Ricardo Goulart opened the score. Sergipe reached the tie in penalty kick, but Caio Vidal scored the goal that secured the favorable score for Tricolor in the friendly.

Due to the presence of athletes that have not yet been made official, the tricolor communication advisory did not publish the lineup that played against the Sergipe team.

But according to the broadcaster Marinho Júnior, Bahia played with the following initial team: Marcos Felipe; Borel, Kanu, Raul Gustavo and Matheus Bahia; Acevedo, Diego Rosa and Mugni; Kayky, Ricardo Goulart and Biel.

In the second half, after changes, the team came to play with: Marcos Felipe; Borel, Gabriel Xavier, David Duarte and Ryan; Diego Rosa, Daniel and Mugni; Alligator, Caio Vidal and Everaldo.

This was Bahia’s third pre-season training game. The first ended in a 2-0 triumph against the under-20 team. In the second, the score was 1-0 against Itabuna.