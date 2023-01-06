Benedict XVI ordered destruction of private archives

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ordered before he died that all his private archives be destroyed.

The revelation is in a new book by Joseph Ratzinger’s private secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, which threatens to stir up turmoil in Francis’ pontificate.

“Private papers must be destroyed. This applies without exception and without escape,” Benedict XVI said, according to his closest aide.

“I received precise instructions, with indications that I feel obliged to respect, regarding his library, the manuscripts of his books, the documentation linked to the Council and his correspondence”, said Ganswein.

The book in question is called “Nient’altro che la verità” (“Nothing but the truth”, in literal translation) and also brings veiled criticism of Pope Francis, such as his decision to live in Casa Santa Marta instead of the luxurious Apostolic Palace.

“The personal spaces of the last pontiffs were equivalent to those of Francis in the Santa Marta apartment”, says the archbishop in the book. “It was not right to oppose Pope Francis to Pope Benedict because of their difference in the choice of housing. To avoid deterioration of the rooms, [o Palácio Apostólico] it still needs to be taken care of, so the question of economy has nothing to do with it, it’s more a question of personal psychology”, he adds.

In the same work, Ganswein also reveals his dissatisfaction with being removed from the command of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household in 2020, although he still officially holds the position. “I was shocked and speechless, I felt like a mayor in half”, says the archbishop, noting that Benedict XVI himself joked about the case.

“I think Pope Francis doesn’t trust me anymore and wants you to be my guardian,” said Ratzinger, according to his private secretary.

Ganswein’s statements have already prompted reactions at the highest levels of the Roman Curia, just one day after the emeritus pope’s burial.

“Obviously, there are sensitivities, wounds, pains, but this has always been the case in evangelical history. It would be wise to remain silent and seek the profound message of Benedict XVI,” Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for life.