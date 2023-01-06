Biro gets emotional at the farewell of the Corinthians squad in Copinha: ‘I’ll be with you’

Corinthians won in the debut of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and beat Zumbi, from Alagoas. The victory also marked the farewell of two highlights of the squad in the competition: Biro and Pedro will serve the Brazilian U-20 team in the South American Championship. The midfielder spoke about the subject in a video on Corinthians TV.

“I’m going to say goodbye to you too. Thank you for everything you lived with me. I only got this opportunity because you helped me. I’ll be rooting for you, always with the crowd. May you focus as much as possible in that time. In the last two championships we hit the beam. We’re going to do everything we can to lift this cup and I’ll be with you all the time rooting for the title”, vented the player after the victory. – see full video below.

One of the team’s highlights, Biro was directly involved in the team’s second goal, when he sent a quality ball down the right to striker Arthur Sousa, who stepped back and Pedro – who was notified of the call-up after the game – scored his.

Biro has already started the competition with shirt number 30, thinking about the dismissal. The player would naturally be number 10 as it was during the season. Striker Pedro leaves the 11 without an owner for the remainder of the tournament. The players must present themselves in the Selection already this Thursday.

Timãozinho is getting ready for the next two games of the Copinha, against Fast-AM and Ferroviária, owner of the house. This Friday, the team faces Fast, at 9:45 pm, without Biro and Pedro in coach Danilo’s lineup.

Check out the Backstage video on Corinthians TV

Check out the upcoming matches of Corinthians U-20

Upcoming matches for Corinthians U-20 Date Confrontation Competition 06 Jan,

Fri, 21:45 Corinthians x Fast

Broadcast: SportTV São Paulo Cup 09 Jan,

Mon, 21:45 Ferroviária x Corinthians

Transmission: SporTV and Rede Vida São Paulo Cup

See more at: Base do Corinthians, Corinthians Sub-20 and Guilherme Biro.