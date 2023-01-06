Bolsonaro hostess in the US received emergency aid

The wife of former MMA fighter José Aldo, Vivianne Pereira Oliveira, received BRL 3,900 in emergency aid during the pandemic. The couple owns the mansion where former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is staying in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando, Florida (USA).

According to the Transparency Portal, Vivianne received 8 installments of the benefit in 2020: there were 5 payments of BRL 600 from May to October and 3 of BRL 300, two in November and one in December. In total, it was R$ 3,900. It is possible to verify the values ​​received in this link. When clicking on detail, there is the number of installments and the months in which the amounts were released, as shown in the following images:



A company owned by the couple in the US, called Famous Family LLC, owns the mansion where Bolsonaro is staying. Here are the complete documents confirming the ownership of the company (52 KB) and linking the house to the company (4 KB).

The residence is in the Encore Resort at Reunion condominium. Rent starts at $519 per day (R$2,784 at current rates). It has 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool, spa, cinema, gym and game room. According to the resort’s website, the mansion that was given to Bolsonaro is the “vacations House” by José Aldo in Orlando.

At UFC 278, in August 2022, the former featherweight champion received $400,000 for his participation, according to the website MMA Junkie. It was the 2nd highest salary among the competitors, behind only the Nigerian Kamaru Usman, who took US$ 500,000.

EMERGENCY AID

Emergency aid was created by the federal government to ensure a minimum income for vulnerable Brazilians during the pandemic.

Among the criteria for receiving the social benefit was having a per capita monthly family income of up to ½ minimum wage or have a total monthly family income of up to 3 minimum wages.

Money began to be distributed in April 2020. There were 5 installments of R$ 600, until August. Then the voucher dropped to R$ 300 until December. In 2021, the government carried out a 2nd round of the assistance program – with payments from R$ 150 to R$ 375.

THE Power360 asked Vivianne Pereira about why she received the emergency aid, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

BOLSONARO IN THE USA

Since losing the 2nd round of the presidential elections to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro has told allies that he would not participate in the government transition event. On December 30, 1 day before the end of his term, he traveled with his family to the USA.

Lula’s inauguration took place on Sunday (January 1st). In Bolsonaro’s absence, deputy Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, would be entrusted with the task. But he also refused to comply with it.

The PT president’s team, then, gathered a group formed by 8 Brazilians, to pass the banner. Among the members was the collector of recyclable materials, Aline Souza, 33, who handed the banner to Lula.

Watch the moment Lula receives the banner (4min14s):