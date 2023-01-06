Bolsonaro’s last year has a record for delayed vaccination of children – 06/01/2023

This is the online version of the newsletter To Start the Day sent today (06). Do you want to receive the newsletter first and directly in your email? Click here. UOL subscribers can also receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

********

Data from the Ministry of Health show that one in every three children seen in primary care from January to November last year had delayed vaccination. The proportion (33.1%) is the highest since vaccination coverage rates in Brazil began to plummet in 2016.

******************

Under new direction

Simone Tebet takes office as Minister of Planning and Budget Image: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

In her inauguration speech at the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet said that she told Lula that she had disagreements with other ministers – and that the president let it go: “That’s what he wants.”

……………………..

If it’s up to Janja, the first reform of the Lula government will be in the Alvorada Palace.

……………………..

Lula’s economic team is struggling to figure out how to pay the bill for the increase in the minimum wage.

……………………..

In its first participation in the UN Security Council since Lula took office, Brazil adopted a different position from the one it maintained in the Bolsonaro era and criticized an incursion by the Israeli Minister of National Security on the Esplanada das Mesquitas, in Jerusalem. More changes in foreign relations: Brazil returned to CELAC and the UN Global Migration Pact.

……………………..

Congress dribbled the STF and allocated funds from the rapporteur’s amendments (aka secret budget) for the electoral bases of deputies and senators.

……………………..

The new commander of the navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen. His predecessor did not appear to pass the baton.

……………………..

Lula’s Ministry of Justice is showing the commitment that seems to have been lacking in the Bolsonaro era to achieve the extradition of the Bolsonarist influencer Allan dos Santos. He has already spoken with the US government and Interpol.

……………………..

Another change in the Ministry of Justice: Flávio Dino offered the government of Rio support to investigate the murder of Marielle Franco.

……………………..

The PT bench in the Chamber chose deputy Zeca Dirceu, son of former minister José Dirceu, as its leader.

……………………..

THE NEOLOGISM

all

Term is used in ceremonies of the Lula government and is part of the neutral language; what is it for?

……………………..

Janja wears clothes from embroiderers who make up one third of the inhabitants of Timbaúba dos Batistas, in Rio Grande do Norte.

******************

WEATHER FORECAST

The weekend will be rainy in much of Brazil, with warnings for flooding, landslides and flooding in the Southeast, Midwest and North.

******************

YOUR POCKET

What can I do to earn miles and get discounts on airline tickets?

******************

playpen

Bolsonarist demonstrators prevented an Army team from removing water tanks installed in the camp set up in front of the force’s headquarters in Brasília.

……………………..

Make-up artist Agustin Fernandez, a member of Bolsonaro’s entourage in the US, collects stories, from controversy at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to an altercation with Luisa Mell.

******************

WORLD OF CRIME

Ganso: what does the message left by the PCC together with the head of a former member killed by the group’s decision mean?

******************

IN THE NEWSLETTER ON YOUR SCREEN

******************

IN THE CLIMATE CRISIS NEWSLETTER

******************

ball world

Flamengo players celebrate a goal against Aparecidense in the Copinha Image: Reproduction/Twitter

In the Copinha, Flamengo won 2-1 against Aparecidense.

……………………..

Cruzeiro thrashed again in Copinha: 6 to 1 in Capivariano.

……………………..

Grêmio scored 3-1 at Guarani.

……………………..

In English, Manchester City won 1-0 against Chelsea.

.…………………….

Round results.

******************

FIGHT IN THE SURF

Big wave surfer Márcio Freire died while trying to catch a wave on the beach in Nazaré, Portugal. He was 47 years old and one of the pioneers in the sport.

******************

SWIMMING PROMISE

“Lula’s inauguration boy” wants to beat Cesar Cielo’s record in the water.

******************

SKIN INHERITANCE

Discover the mansions in Guarujá left by the King of Football.

******************

around the world

Benedict XVI’s body was buried in St. Peter’s Basilica Image: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters

The pope emeritus was buried yesterday benedict 16. The Vatican has released the pontiff’s spiritual testament, written in 2006.

……………………..

Two years after the Capitol invasion, the FBI has already arrested nearly a thousand people.

……………………..

Joe Biden announced the new immigration policy for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians. It includes quick deportation, but opens the way for the legal entry of up to 30,000 people a month.

……………………..

THE NUMBER

BRL 1 million

It was the amount paid at auction for a 212 kg tuna in Japan.

******************

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Russia has proposed a 36-hour truce starting at noon today to commemorate the Orthodox Church’s Christmas. Ukraine did not accept.

******************

Kings’ Day

Roscon de reyes, tradition from Spain that in Brazil is known as bolo de reis Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is today. Rain cake, cake and pie are among traditions of the date (see recipes).

……………………..

The year is full of holidays! View travel destinations for each splice. Just to remind you, Carnival is right around the corner, it’s not a holiday, but it counts as if it were.

******************

UOL SUMMER

Northeast has beaches for cruising and relaxing: see ideal places for your profile.

……………………..

Too much mosquito at home? These home tips will help.

******************

LIVE WELL

When is it normal to experience pain or bleeding during sex and when is it not?

……………………..

A friend’s toxic relationship affected my mental health; what to do?