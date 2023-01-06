Botafogo goes to the market and ‘attacks’ position that gave a headache in 2022

After the problems on the right side during the 2022 season, the Botafogo is in the market looking for reinforcements for the position. Alvinegro negotiates both with Giovanni Gonzálezfrom Mallorca-ESP, and with Michael Murillofrom Anderlecht-BEL.

As reported by “ge”, the tendency is for the club to sign with whoever reaches an agreement first. That’s because, initially, it is not in the board’s plans to hire two people for the same position.

Last season, coach Luís Castro had three right-backs. They were: daniel borges, Rafael and Saravia. All had problems with injuries in the year and also fluctuated on the field.

The arrival of Saravia, who was the third signing of the “Era Textor” at Glorioso, even excited the crowd, but the player was unable to respond to the height on the field. The winger received criticism from the alvinegros due to the spaces left in the defense, lost space in the final stretch of the season after suffering an injury and did not have his contract renewed. In total, he played 25 games in the Brasileirão and four in the Copa do Brasil.

Daniel Borges, in turn, started the Brasileirão improvised on the left side and even received praise from Maestro Junior. However, he began to fluctuate between good and bad games and still suffered an injury in the second half of the season. In total, he played 26 games in the Brasileirão, three in the Copa do Brasil and 12 in the Campeonato Carioca.