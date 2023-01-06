Brad Pitt’s new affair is topless with the star by the pool on a trip to Mexico | News

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spent New Year’s Eve together and further increased the rumors of romance when they were clicked in Cabo, by the pool of the hotel where they are staying. At the time, the businesswoman even went topless next to the star.

The new couple took advantage of the sunny day in the place to renew their tan and chatted while relaxing on the lounge chairs next to the pool.

Pitt and de Ramon seem to be getting serious as they’ve been spotted together several times over the last couple of months. The pair sparked dating rumors in November after attending a bono in Los Angeles, where paparazzi caught them holding hands. The following month, the actor was reportedly seen flirting with her at the after-party for Babylon.

The pair then celebrated Brad Pitt’s birthday in Hollywood, where they were spotted getting out of a car before heading off to the festivities.

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before saying “I do” to Angelina Jolie – with whom he has six children – in 2014. As for De Ramon, she and the actor from Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesleysplit after three years of marriage last year.

