Brazil has five players among the 30 most valuable in the world; Vini Jr. is the best placed







Vini Jr. Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF via Reuters Connect

The Football Observatory of the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) released, this Thursday, a list of the most valuable players in the world. Brazil has five athletes among the Top 30 selected, with Vinícius Junior being the best placed.

Who leads the list is the young Jude Bellingham, 19 years old. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is valued at €208.2 million (R$ 1.18 billion). Following are Phil Foden of Manchester City and Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain.

The fourth position belongs to Vini Jr. The Real Madrid striker accompanies the value of €190.5 million, which is equivalent to R$ 1.085 billion.

The other five Brazilians appear from the 15th place, where is Rodrygo (R$ 610 million). Then comes Éder Militão in 20th place (R$ 579.3 million), Gabriel Jesus in 24th position (R$ 553.2 million) and Gabriel Martinelli in 27th (R$ 520.2 million).

Then, further down, the other Brazilians who are present on the list are: Alisson Becker, Lucas Paquetá, Richarlison, Antony, Ederson, Raphinha, Casemiro and Neymar.

See the 10 most valuable players in the world according to CIES:

1. Bellingham (R$ 1.18 billion)

two. Phil Foden (R$1.14 billion)

3. Mbappé (BRL 1.086 billion)

4. Vini Jr (BRL 1.085 billion)

5. Haaland (BRL 996.9 million)

6. Pedri (BRL 970.1 million)

7. Gavi (BRL 841.3 million)

8. Musiala (BRL 827 million)

9. Gvardiol (BRL 717 million)

10. Valverde (BRL 703.9 million)

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!