“BRL 1.3 million/month”; Renato Gaúcho ‘shocks’ the football world and tries to hire Flamengo’s baby

Flamengo is the Brazilian club that is best known for its bombastic signings in the football world. The carioca team constantly closes with the biggest names who work in national football and this drives the team to constantly fight for the biggest titles in South America.

However, this Friday (6), the situation is different. That’s because the football market was surprised by the news brought by the Torcedores portal that an old acquaintance of Nação Rubro-Negra is in talks with Renato Gaúcho to reinforce Grêmio next season.

The name in question is that of Andreas Pereira, who played a few seasons with Flamengo and is now back in English football. The midfielder is standing out a lot in the Premier League and Renato sees his arrival as closing the window with a ‘golden key’ after arranging the signing of Suarez.

“Grêmio made an appointment with the English club to try to sign the midfielder on loan. The player pleases coach Renato Portaluppi, but it is necessary to have a combination of factors for the negotiation to flow. The midfielder needs to adapt to Grêmio’s financial reality in negotiations, considerably reducing the salaries he receives at Fulham“, revealed the website.

Currently, the midfielder receives the equivalent of R$ 1.3 million at Fullham, in England, and to return to Brazil, a considerable reduction in this amount would be necessary. Conversations are still in the early stages, but Grêmio’s interest is real.