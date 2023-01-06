“BRL 750 thousand, everyone was surprised”; Last-minute bomb about Andreas arriving at Grêmio leaks on the web

THE Guild has been stirring up the ball market in search of above-average signings. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has already closed with Suárez and wants more. The idea is to assemble a team that is capable of fighting for important things in this current season. Coach Renato Portaluppi has already indicated some names and expects more news.

The new grêmio direction knows that the expectation is immense on the part of the fans and they need to be careful not to disappoint them , even more so after all the media on top created by the hiring of Suárez. The Immortal became one of the most talked about topics in South American football and that only makes the gremistas very proud.

This Friday (6), the journalist Wilson Pimentel brought accurate information that Grêmio, after Renato’s request, sought information about Andreas Pereira, a former Flamengo midfielder who is currently at Fulham, in England. The athlete is doing very well in the Premier League and has been praised by Londoners.

Also according to the article, Tricolor’s goal is to try to get a loan. As already mentioned, Renato Gáucho really likes Andreas’ style of play and considers him to be an ace. At Flamengo, both worked together and the coach even said that the midfielder would even be called up for the Brazilian national team.

The journalist adds that Andreas Pereira receives around BRL 1.3 million per month and the gremista idea is to pay 50% of this value, that is, BRL 650 thousand; the other half would be in charge of Fulham. Negotiations are in progress and may be closed for this semester.