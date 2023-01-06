by saying that he approves of Abel, Felipão leaves the ‘bubble’ of technicians

Felipão declared that he approves of Abel Ferreira as coach of the Brazilian team. He surprises me many times with nice things, like this opinion.

I’ve defended Abel’s entry into the national team for a long time. He is the best coach working in Brazil, and the most successful as well. He is the one who has been doing a great job for the longest time, and at the same club.

I thought it was important for the five-time world champion coach with Brazil in 2002 to express himself in this way.

I believe he took into account that he was coach of an important national team, like Portugal, understanding that he also “took the place” of a Portuguese at that time, because he was one of the best in the world.

Corporatism often runs away from reality, as in this moment. And why do I say this? Simply because today we don’t have a top Brazilian coach.

We do have good foreigners working here. Abel and Vojvoda are better than the Brazilians right now. Another important thing: they have already shown that they keep their word and respect the clubs and fans where they work.

Carlo Ancelotti, along with Paulo Roberto Falcão, would also be a choice that I really like. But I see it as something more difficult, although not impossible.

We need a coach who can break the cycle of external influence in the Brazilian team, and who can make our team competitive again. Because in the Cups we are no longer being. This is a fact.

I don’t see hiring a foreigner as a demoralization for Brazilian coaches. But I do see that it’s time for them to move to seek tactical and technical evolution in the formation of a team.

It is no coincidence that today in Brazil we have several foreign coaches with great jobs.

Finally, I want to congratulate Felipão for not being part of the “bubble” of Brazilian coaches who resist, out of vanity, not accepting a coach from outside, even though it’s been a few years since they dominated with the best jobs.

Dorival Jr did very well at Flamengo last year, winning two titles in a short period of time. Even so, his contract was not renewed by the management of Gávea, who preferred to hire the Portuguese Vítor Pereira.

This shows that Brazilian coaches are no longer the first choice for most clubs.