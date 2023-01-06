‘Car, change color’: meet the BMW prototype presented at CES 2023 – 06/01/2023

The German giant BMW presented, on Wednesday (4), at the technology fair in Las Vegas, a prototype car that can change color and has digital technologies inside, such as the projection of information on the windshield.

Baptized “BMW i Vision Dee”, the new car was presented at the annual meeting of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, during a mini-show, which had the participation of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The BMW i Vision Dee can change color with an entire color palette, uniformly, in bands, or in a checkerboard pattern.

Last year, at the same event, the manufacturer had already presented a car that changes color, but only to gray. The ability to project data such as speed and direction across the entire width of the windshield, for example, will be available from 2025.

BMW also pointed out that the vehicle can project images in augmented reality, or even transform the entire windshield into a screen, technologies that, in theory, allow mixing “the real and virtual worlds”.

The idea is to create, with a set of computer programs, a “companion” that offers a personalized experience, explained the CEO of the German group, Oliver Zipse.

The name Dee is an acronym in English for “Digital Emotional Experience”.

The world’s largest technology fair, CES opened its doors this Thursday in Las Vegas. Its organizers hope to recover the shine of previous years, after the last two overshadowed by the covid-19 pandemic.