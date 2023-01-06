Cara Delevingne: another celebrity who fell into drug webs?

PUB

A reference in the world of cinema and fashion, Cara was recently seen under the possible influence of toxic substances.

In a report, ‘Domingo Espetacular’ shows several artists who have already had their careers interrupted due to drug addiction problems. Cara is one of the latest celebrities to be allegedly caught in drug webs, but she’s not unique in the art world.

In Brazil, the model Bianca Pagliarim had drug addiction problems. “I even disappeared and took things from home to buy drugs”, she confesses.

Sander Mecca, Brazilian and musician, also tells ‘Domingo Espetacular’ about his experience: “I thought I was superman, because the amounts of alcohol and ecstasy I used were too high.”

Other foreign examples who have gone through what Cara is probably going through are Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Demi Lovato and even Justin Bieber.

About Delevingne, her recent images were collected in front of an airport. Fernanda Soares, a television columnist, comments: “From what we see in the images, she was a little out of her mind, and this lifestyle could end her career”.

