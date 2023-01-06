CAREFUL! The mistake with the eyebrows that can create a real disaster

In recent years, eyebrows have become a very clear commitment to naturalness and constant care. The brows of the 90’s and early 2000’s were thin and heavily plucked brows, then celebrities like Cara Delevingne arrived to show that thick, natural brows were really beautiful, and now the “boom” goes through well defined and defined but also thick brows. That’s why it’s important to take good care of your eyebrows and avoid a mistake like the one we’re talking about now, which is quite common and can cause real disaster.

The mistake with the eyebrows that can create a real disaster

When talking about eyebrows, having “thick” eyebrows is often confused with “shaggy” eyebrows. Badly groomed eyebrows can protrude a quarter of an inch above the forehead or threaten to form a single eyebrow. In that case, it will be good to fix them. Thick brows, on the other hand, are to be celebrated for their enormity and splendor, as long as they are kept in check.

More than anyone else, you may feel it’s okay to thin them out a bit with tweezers, but beware of the most common mistake that everyone has made at least once in their life: trim the eyebrows. An action that seems harmless, but which can lead us to commit real destruction with our eyebrows.

The Risks

The fact that trimming the eyebrows can be a good idea if we take into account that this way we can really prevent the cut hairs from growing back. Mainly those who go beyond our natural arcbut the truth is that taking a pair of scissors and cutting those hairs can be quite dangerous.

According to dermatologist Lindsey Bordone of Columbia University Medical Center in New York, we should never trim the hairs that are born in the arch of thick eyebrows, for they fulfill the function of filling in the forehead. According to the dermatologist, those “unruly” hairs must be combed and fixed before being trimmed.

We don’t think about it, or we don’t know, but after a certain length, the eyebrow hairs do not grow anymore. That is, if you cut with scissors and pass a lot, you may notice that it no longer comes out. Like we said, it might be a good idea if it’s really what you’re looking for, but if you want beautiful and voluminous eyebrows, you run the risk of leaving a small gap when trimmed that will never be filled and you have to use an eyebrow pencil just to cover it up. the hole you left

Also think that, over the years, the eyebrows begin to fall naturally. And although some hairs grow back, their growth phase lasts between 4 and 6 weeks, that is, they grow very little (for you to compare, the growth phase of the scalp lasts years), so it wouldn’t be a good idea to take chances with scissors and eyebrows.

And what do I do if I notice that I have hair I want to shave? To trim hair longer than normal, take tweezers and a fine-toothed comb and comb your eyebrow upwards. Do this a few times to locate the problem hairs, then carefully clip them along the brow bone so the hairs no longer stray out of their natural order. Comb your eyebrows and voila.

Now that you know the mistake with your eyebrows that can create a real disaster, be careful and your eyebrows will always look beautiful.