CES 2023: Google releases new Android Auto interface with more functions for everyone

Google tested a new interface for Android Auto for a few months and now it is finally being released to all users of the platform. The launch was made official during the Consumer Electronic Show CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA. The new version features the Coolwalk interface, which allows you to use several applications at the same time in a mosaic on the vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Another novelty is the inclusion of smart responses with frequent contacts via Google Assistant so that drivers focus on the traffic instead of the screen. The media panel now has a progress bar for users to immediately jump to a piece of music or podcast, and it supports WhatsApp calling on Pixel and Samsung phones.

Android Automotive is getting new HD maps with more road details, signs and place markers useful for autonomous vehicles like the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3, which will be the first to receive the news. Speaking of navigation, more vehicles will have access to the new native Waze app that went official for cars in December.