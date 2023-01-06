CES 2023: Lenovo presents Project Chronos, tablets and new products from the Yoga line

This Thursday (5), Lenovo announced more news to its portfolio. In addition to the brand’s new professional cell phone, the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, the company also officially announced more products from the Yoga line, in addition to the Project Chronos concept. Among notebooks, tablets and PCs, there are eight brand new products for the market. TudoCelular accompanied the presentation and details the subject now for you.

Yoga Book 9i





The Yoga Book 9i is a 13.3-inch dual OLED display laptop focused on versatility and multiple entertainment options, and built to the Intel Evo platform requirements – for long battery life and advanced connectivity. With the two displays, the user can browse the web by viewing the image on two full screens with a five-finger flick; view two separate files, one on each screen; or even watch a video while taking notes on the second monitor at the same time. Resolution is 2.8K, with 100% color accuracy DCI-P3 and Dolby Vision HDR. Configurations include a 13th generation U-series Intel Core i7 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Yoga AIO 9i





The Yoga AIO 9i arrives as the new all-in-one from Lenovo that contains a structure designed to position itself as a centerpiece in a work environment. It has a stand that attaches to the 31.5-inch monitor, with a metal hinge for angle adjustment. The screen has 4K resolution and covers 100% of the sRGB color standard. At the base, there are USB-A 3.2, USB-C, HDMI 2.1 and audio jack connectors, as well as a wireless charger integrated into its surface.

The construction features 75% recycled aluminum in the central panel structure, as well as 65% recycled ABS plastic in the top and bottom covers of the dedicated keyboard. The PC still has four Harman Kardon speakers, compatible with Dolby Atmos technology, and a 5 MP webcam with infrared. Internal configurations consist of up to 13th generation Intel Core i9 processors, latest generation NVIDIA GeForce GPU, up to 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of internal SSD space.

Project Chronos





Innovation among ads, Project Chronos consists of a concept thought to be a home computing device for a virtual and physical experience without the need to wear special glasses. The intention is that this device allows user interaction through full body movements, to control the realistic avatar through a depth camera to replicate the actions in real time, in the virtual environment rendered in 3D. The image can be displayed on a TV or large PC monitor via the DisplayPort or HDMI port. The camera would still have optimizations to ensure low latency, focusing on speed and accuracy in responses. Among the main uses of this type of product would be those that require virtual spaces to interact with other people. A fitness coach could work out remotely alongside a client, for example, or even make a game experience more immersive.

Lenovo Tab Extreme





The Lenovo Tab Extreme is considered the largest and most powerful tablet ever released by the brand to date. It has a 14.5-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and DCI-P3 color gamut, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has eight JBL four-channel speakers each, with an even division between woofers and tweeters. The battery already promises autonomy of up to 12 hours away from the socket. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile platform and the Android 13 operating system.

One of its highlights is its hybrid design. It attaches magnetically to its dual-mode stand to position horizontally or vertically, and mounts to the dual-hinged keyboard – which will be sold separately in some markets. This holder generates a storage compartment to place the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 when closed. To top it off, the body of the product is made from 100% recycled aluminum, in addition to the packaging being entirely plastic-free.

Lenovo Smart Paper





One of the novelties is the Lenovo Smart Paper, a device with a thin 10.3-inch anti-glare E-Ink touch screen, to give a feeling of writing with a pen on paper. The stylus in the box is an active battery-free model, which can be stored inside the case. It has a felt tip and a latency of 23ms, to make writing more fluid. The device has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and detects pen tilt.

You can choose from 74 notebook templates such as ruler/line, graph, blank or sheet music. So you can accurately write, draw, sketch, shade, and illustrate. Smart Paper comes with 50GB internal storage, capable of saving more than 50,000 pages of notes, in which users can easily delete or move files, as well as organize them into folders. You can still sync in the cloud or on other devices with Android, iOS and Windows. The dedicated app for the product also features transcription of audio recordings and text translation into a number of languages.

The Yoga series has been updated with four new notebook models. The first consists of the Yoga Slim 6i, a thin and light product, with a 14-inch OLED screen compatible with Dolby Vision and with a 16:10 aspect ratio, in addition to having the option of being touch sensitive. This model is powered by 13th generation Intel Core processors. In turn, the Yoga 9i and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon also feature Intel’s latest generation CPUs for laptops. These focus on improving productivity and versatility. Rounding it out is the Yoga 6, a more advanced laptop with long battery life and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

















