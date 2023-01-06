CES 2023: Razer Edge launched with Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, 8GB RAM and more accessories

Razer is officially launching its Android gaming console: the Razer Edge. The laptop was made official during CES 2023 in addition to other branded products such as the new Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam. The Razer Edge had already been announced in October 2022 with a 6.8 “Full HD + 144Hz AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage, 5,000mAh battery, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, USB-C and 3.5 mm audio. In addition, the handheld console has stereo sound with dual speakers, THX spatial audio, dual digital microphones, and a joystick that has 8 removable microswitch buttons, 2 analog sticks, 1 D-pad, 2 triggers, programmable buttons, and Razer vibration system. HyperSense, plus WiFi Razer Kishi V2 Pro.

Razer Edge specs





Screen 6.8-inch AMOLED Full HD+ with 144Hz

6.8-inch AMOLED Full HD+ with 144Hz Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 RAM : 8GB LPDDR5

: 8GB LPDDR5 Storage : 128 GB UFS 3.1 expandable via microSD

: 128 GB UFS 3.1 expandable via microSD Frontal camera 5 MP that records video at 1,080pa 60fps

5 MP that records video at 1,080pa 60fps Connections : WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Sub 6 and mmWave, 3.5mm headphone jack on controller

: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Sub 6 and mmWave, 3.5mm headphone jack on controller dimensions : 260 x 85 x 11 millimeters

: 260 x 85 x 11 millimeters Weight : 264 grams (401 g with controller)

: 264 grams (401 g with controller) Control USB-C with 2 sticks, 8 buttons, 1 D-Pad, 2 triggers, 2 rear triggers

USB-C with 2 sticks, 8 buttons, 1 D-Pad, 2 triggers, 2 rear triggers Additional: Razer HyperSense vibration, spatial sound with THX audio, Razer Edge Wi-Fi and Razer Kishi V2 Pro

Availability and price





The Razer Edge is already on pre-order on the official Razer website for US$ 399.99 (~R$ 2,143) in the version and US$ 499.99 (~R$ 2,680) in the Founders Edition version that brings a TWS Razer headset Hammerhead True Wireless included in kit. The 5G version will be available on Verizon, but the price has yet to be revealed.

Project Carol Concept Design





Another device unveiled by Razer during CES 2023 was the Project Carol Concept Design, a head pad with surround sound and Razer HyperSense vibration. It converts the game’s sound pulses into vibrations for even greater immersion.

Razer ensures that Project Carol is fully compatible with all gaming chairs on the market thanks to its adjustable straps. The connection is made with the PC via a wireless 2.4 GHz frequency with autonomy of up to 8 hours of continuous use until it requires a new charge.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro





The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is a beamforming soundbar, meaning it can track the user’s head with an infrared camera to direct immersive 3D sound with THX Spatial Audio Virtual Headset technology for stereo sound and THX Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers for audio with multiple channels. The Leviathan V2 Pro still supports Razer Chroma RGB with custom lighting and will be available later in January 2023 in the US and Europe for $399.99 or €489.99 via Razer.com and RazerStores respectively .

Virtual Reality Solutions





A collaboration with ResMed allowed us to create exclusive accessories for the Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality glasses. Razer Adjustable Head Strap Systeman adjustable head strap system, and the Face Interfacewhich were created to provide greater comfort during long sessions of wearing the glasses. Razer commented on the Adjustable Head Strap System saying: High-performance nylon material offers reliability, comfort and durability, while optimized weight distribution allows for more balance during active play. The soft, adjustable shoulder straps will help gamers find the perfect fit, and the snap-on design ensures little interruption when resuming gameplay.