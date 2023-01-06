CES 2023: TCL unveils MiniLED TVs up to 98 inches and 3,000 nits

Still following the news of CES 2023, in the TV sector, TCL took advantage of its panel at the fair to present a whole new line of panels with MiniLED and QLED technology. From this first category, the Chinese brand announced the QM8 series, for the American market, that will be available in models with between 65 and 98 inches. On the larger model, TCL says the 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) LCD panel will be able to boast more than 2,300 zones of local dimming and an HDR peak luminance that will be twice that found in 2022 TVs.

The screens will be native in 10 bits and 120 Hz, but in game mode they will be able to reach a refresh rate of 240 Hz, thanks to the “Game Accelerator” technology. Also highlighted are 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports and support for all the most advanced HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG) and gaming (VRR, ALLM) features.