CES 2023: TCL unveils MiniLED TVs up to 98 inches and 3,000 nits

Still following the news of CES 2023, in the TV sector, TCL took advantage of its panel at the fair to present a whole new line of panels with MiniLED and QLED technology. From this first category, the Chinese brand announced the QM8 series, for the American market, that will be available in models with between 65 and 98 inches. On the larger model, TCL says the 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) LCD panel will be able to boast more than 2,300 zones of local dimming and an HDR peak luminance that will be twice that found in 2022 TVs.
The screens will be native in 10 bits and 120 Hz, but in game mode they will be able to reach a refresh rate of 240 Hz, thanks to the “Game Accelerator” technology. Also highlighted are 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports and support for all the most advanced HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG) and gaming (VRR, ALLM) features.
A more advanced QM8 model is planned for the second half of 2023, which TCL defines as “3×5” MiniLED, and which will be characterized by 5,000 zones of local dimming and 3,000 nits of brightness. All new models will run Google TV.
Among models without MiniLED, TCL spoke of QM7 models, sizes between 55 and 85 inches, with 10-bit, 120Hz LCD panels and Quantum Dot LED backlighting with approximately 200 zone local dimming. The QM60 series will be available between 50 and 75 inches, always with LCD screens with Quantum Dot (QLED) backlighting, but with native refresh limited to 60 Hz and without local dimming.
TCL also highlighted for the American market the arrival of a first OLED series with QD-OLED panels provided by Samsung. They will hit the market in the second half, will be available in sizes 55, 65 and 77 inches and at the moment no further details have been disclosed.
It is still necessary to stay tuned to know how these novelties will arrive, or not, to the global market.