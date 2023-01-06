Charles’ shameful scandal that could be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Embarrassing moment of then Prince Charles and Camilla can be reproduced in ‘The Crown’

With the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ knocking on the door, fans of the series that reproduces the stories behind the court of the late Queen Elizabeth II wonder what new scandals will be portrayed in this stage of the Netflix series.

Well, Dominic West, who will play Prince Charles in the production, confirmed that one of the prince’s most shameful moments can be portrayed in the series, as reflected by Cosmopolitan. It is an unusual conversation between the nobleman and Camilla, the current queen consort.

“I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply embarrassing [na época]. Looking back and having to play the game, what you are aware of is that it wasn’t the fault of these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. what is really [claro agora] it’s how invasive and disgusting the press attention was to this, that they printed it out in full and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think that made me extremely sympathetic to both of them and what they’ve been through,” actor Dominic told Entertainment Weekly.

But what did this conversation reveal?

In 1993, King Charles III, who at the time was still a prince, had his image shaken in front of the British population after People magazine leaked the transcription of a phone call he made in 1989.

The conversation, which lasted only six minutes, was with Camilla Parker Bowles. Today, she is the wife of the royal, however, at the time of the dialogue, the man was still married to the Princess Dianaand her interlocutor also had a marriage bond with Andrew Parker Bowles.

The interaction, however, was not only striking because it took place between two lovers expressing their desire to be close to each other, but also due to its awkwardness, which peaked with the then prince Charles imagining what it would be like to live as the beloved’s tampon.

As echoed by the vehicle, who recorded the scandalous call was a radio enthusiast who, by arming himself with a modern listening device, managed to snoop on an intimate moment of the couple.

The episode became known in the history of the British monarchy as “Tampongate”, or “The tampon scandal”, in an approximate translation, having generated a great negative repercussion at the time.

Princess Diana and Camilla during a horse race / Credit: Getty Images

explicit link

The peculiar conversation between Charles and camilla was released by the press just three months after the announcement of the controversial divorce between the heir to the throne and Diana.

The record, in turn, portrays a time when, due to their respective marriages, the lovers could not be together as often as they would like, and resorted to long-distance communication to explain the longing they felt for each other.

After Charles commenting on a social situation in which he felt it was necessary to “grope his way”, the Duchess of Cornwall made a comment with a sexual connotation, taking advantage of the double meaning of the expression used by the prince: “You are incredibly good at groping your way your way”, she said, thus starting the explicit part of the conversation.

Oh, stop! I want to feel all of you, top to bottom, inside out. Mainly from the inside out,” said the royal.

camilla reacts positively on record, emphasizing that this is “exactly” what she needs, and that she can’t stand a “Sunday night” without her beloved, she needs him to “start the week”.

“What about me? The problem is that I need you several times a week!” Charles in response in the controversial recording.

It is at this time that the prince began to invent peculiar ways of being ‘closer’ to the Duchess of Cornwall, in a series of jokes that, years later, would make headlines in England:

“Oh, God. I’m going to live inside your pants or something. It would be so much easier!”, stated the future king, to which camillalaughing, asks if he will “turn into panties”.

Photography by Charles and Camilla / Credit: Getty Images

Or, God forbid, a Tampax [marca de absorvente interno]lucky for me!”, pointed out the Prince of Wales, also laughing. [pela descarga]”, he added.

Looking amused, the Duchess responded to the suggestions by calling her lover an “idiot” while agreeing it was “a wonderful idea”. She even proposed that a box of sanitary pads would be a better option, which concluded the most controversial part of the conversation, as the couple changed the subject afterwards.

The scandalous interaction would later be described as “sick” by Diana after the connection leak. Tampongate was marked by heavy criticism of the heir to the throne of England’s private dialogue, with some going so far as to question whether he would be capable of governing.