check out 5 shoe trends for 2023 that will make you look elegant and glamorous – Metro World News Brasil

A stylish shoe can elevate your look without a doubt. That’s why it’s so important to start the year knowing all the trends for this 2023.

Here, we highlight the main ones and one guarantee is certain: lots of color, style and shine promise to make our feet even more beautiful. Are you ready to get even more stylish?

5 shoe trends for 2023

elegant platforms

They’re here to stay and without the platform, we’re not going anywhere this year. Lily Collins and Jenna Ortega are number 1 fans of this trend and inspire us daily with their looks. If you can’t have many colors, invest in a neutral tone, as the platform is here to stay, and can be used in all seasons.

suede shoes

Open shoes were considered casual for a long time, but now the rules have changed. If you combine closed-toe shoes with the right clothes, they will upgrade your look. In addition, you can bet on textures like suede that came with everything in this 2023.

strappy sandals

Straps always make us look sexier, whether in clothes or accessories. Therefore, do not hesitate to use them in any event, even formal ones. We promise they will take your outfit to another level!

sophisticated pumps

They are a classic and that is why they are the best option to invest in a good pair, as they never go out of style and look great with everything.

Moccasins to replace sneakers

They are the new staple in any closet and have become the new favorites when it comes to looking stylish. These trendy shoes often come in leather, patent leather or appliqués that will upgrade any look, no matter how basic.

Boots for your autumn and winter looks

Boots will always be a success when it comes to elegance, yes, you need to take good care of them and ensure they are always in perfect condition and combine them with a formal look to give that upgrade. Here, we reveal the main trends in boots, click to check it out.