check out Sony joystick for people with disabilities

Sony has announced a new customizable accessory kit for the Playstation 5 controller that makes the console more accessible to people with disabilities.

Named “Leonardo Project”, the product was exhibited this Wednesday (4th) during the CES 2023, and opens up a range of possibilities to offer greater comfort of use for these players. It’s an important step towards making PlayStation accessible to a wider audience and allowing everyone to enjoy electronic platforms.

The Leonardo Project offers a set of removable parts and plates. This allows for greater flexibility and customization, making it easier for users to tailor the device to their specific needs. It is possible, for example, for the user to connect the console to other devices, such as breathing tubes and pedals to activate different buttons on the controller.

Sony announced during the event that the new controller model was created to address the common challenges faced by many gamers with motor limitations. This ranges from difficulties holding the console for long periods of time to problems pressing multiple buttons accurately.

adjustable format

For the adaptive console to become a reality, Sony’s PlayStation worked together with AbleGamers, Stack Up and SpecialEffect — companies focused on accessibility — to create the special design.

Accessories can be used in conjunction with Playstation 5 controllers Image: Disclosure/Sony

“Our team tested more than a dozen designs with accessibility experts, looking for approaches that would help address key challenges to effective controller use,” explained Sony Interactive Entertainment designer So Morimoto in a statement.

Each Leonardo Project device is circular in shape — called a UFO — and is equipped with an analog joystick, accompanied by eight buttons. These devices can be combined with each other, or integrated with a traditional control, to provide alternatives for any function.

In a way, the Playstation model works in a similar way to the existing Xbox Adaptive Controller, from rival Microsoft. In it, some settings are already built into the device, while others need to be provided by the user. This is important, as each person’s accessibility needs are different from each other, bringing broader solutions.

Another questionable point is that these devices are often expensive. The Microsoft model, for example, costs BRL 999 in the official online store. But for now, Project Leonardo is still being developed, without more complete information about the price or release date.

the technology conference CES 2023 brings news to the global innovation market and runs until next Sunday (8).