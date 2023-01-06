Check out three new images of upcoming Marvel movies in theaters in 2023 ~ Marvel Universe 616

Courtesy of USA Today, we have never-before-seen footage from two Marvel movies and Sony’s Marvel animation coming out this fall. These are never-before-seen scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse. Check out:

In the first photo, many of the Guardians can be seen gathered around the table in their fancy (and comic-accurate) costumes. Nebula, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) are all chatting around a table. One look at Nebula and fans of the franchise will notice that she has a whole new arm poking out of her suit.

The second image is from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that arrives in theaters in February. Featured are the characters Hope Pym (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) wearing costumes from natives of the Quantum Realm.

Finally, they anticipated yet another scene from Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) from Earth-65 talking to the boy’s parents, Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Velez) and Jeffrey Davis (Brian Tyree Henry).

