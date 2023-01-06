Chloë Grace Moretz ventures into dangerous virtual reality in the trailer for the Prime Video series

This Saturday (08), Prime Video released the official trailer for “Peripherals“, its new science fiction series. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, the first season premieres on October 21st.

From the same creators of “Westworld“, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the production is based on the novel by William Gibson. The plot accompanies Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a young woman who lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains, in the United States, in 2032, with her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) and a sick mother.

As the health of the matriarch becomes increasingly weak, the brothers start to earn money by playing paid simulations, also known as sims.

With a lot of suspense and action, the preview presents a little of the reality experienced by the family and Flynne’s dissatisfaction with their current economic situation. When Burton appears with a tool that gives access to a new virtual world, we are introduced to the wonders and dangers of venturing into this reality.

Watch:

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, “Peripherals” also features names like Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton , Chris Coy, Amber Rose Revah and Austin Rising in the cast.