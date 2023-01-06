Colombia registers highest annual inflation in two decades

Governed for the first time by the left, Colombia registered an annual inflation of almost 15% in 2022, the highest since 1999, reported on Thursday the 5th National Administrative Bureau of Statistics (Dane)equivalent to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics of Brazil.

The director of the Dane, Piedade Urdinola, said, at a press conference, that the country had not registered such a high rate of inflation for 21 years. Only in March 1999 did Colombia record a higher rate, 13.9%, in 12 months.

The target of the Bank of the Republic of Colombia was 3%. According to the government, inflation was driven mainly by external factors, such as the rise in prices on the world market, resulting from the war in Ukraine and the rise in energy costs, a reflection of lockdownsin the pandemic, and a period of low interest rates, which stimulated consumption.

The director of the Dane highlighted the damage caused by the increase in the dollar exchange rate in the country, where the local currency devalued in November to historic lows.

For the first time governed by the left — ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro took over in August last year — the country has an urban unemployment rate of 9.9%, and almost 40% of its 50 million inhabitants live in poverty.

The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, set a target for 2023 to reduce inflation. In a post on Twitter, the ministry says that “reducing food inflation in Colombia will be a priority for the national government in 2023”.

https://twitter.com/MinHacienda/status/1610713171186139156