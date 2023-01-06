Coming to theaters: 8 releases to keep an eye on in 2023

The year promises to be busy at the movies! Check below 8 releases of different genres and styles that hit the big screen in the coming months.

Barbie

With references to the classic 2001 — A Space Odyssey, the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s new film has already left the message: this will not be a conventional story of the most famous doll in the world. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling make up the cast of what can already be considered one of the most anticipated features of the year. Premieres on July 20th.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan (Interstellar and batman) returns with yet another epic: now, it will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist known for being one of the creators of the atomic bomb. The overproduction brings Cillian Murphy in the lead role, in addition to Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid and Matt Damon. Premieres on July 20th.

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate

Nostalgia will hit hard in the fifth chapter of Indiana Jones. With the iconic Harrison Ford reprising one of his most beloved roles, James Mangold’s film takes place after World War II, amid the space race. It’s the first time Steven Spielberg hasn’t directed a chapter in the franchise. The premiere is scheduled for June.

Babylon

On January 19th, the highly anticipated film by Damien Chazelle (La La Land) premiered in theaters. It’s a title that is already heavily quoted at the Oscars 2023, which takes place in March. The plot follows the rise and fall of different characters during a period of decadence and depravity in early Hollywood in the 1920s. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart make up the cast.

Super Mario Bros. The film

From video games to the big screen! The animation tells the story of the hero of the games, the plumber Mario, who travels through an underground labyrinth alongside his brother Luigi, trying to save a captured princess. The team of voice actors in the original version has names like Chris Pratt and Jack Black. Premiere scheduled for March 30.

The Little Mermaid

The endearing character from the Disney universe is getting her own movie in May. The performance of actress and singer Halle Bailey, who suffered racist attacks for winning the role of protagonist Ariel, is certainly one of the most anticipated of the year. Melissa McCarthy will play the villain Ursula.

Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1

Ready for more surreal Tom Cruise stunts? He sure is. Spy Ethan Hunt returns in this film that promises a lot of action, remarkable events and a global threat. After postponements, the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise hits theaters on July 13th. Part 2 premieres only in June 2024.

John Wick: Baba Yaga

As the bounty on John Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) life rapidly mounts, the anti-hero will have to overcome violent adversaries from the underworld, taking on the High Summit from New York to Paris, Osaka to Berlin. Premieres on March 23.

