Commentator praises Carlos Alberto, future reinforcement of Botafogo: ‘Since Richarlison is the most promising striker of América-MG’

commentator of Grupo Globo in Belo Horizonte, Henrique Fernandes praised the right winger Carlos Albertowhich is close to reinforcing the Botafogo on loan. For the journalist, he is the most promising striker of the position revealed in Coelho since richarlisontoday star of Brazilian Team It’s from Tottenham.

“Since Richarlison, Carlos Alberto has been, for me, the most promising striker among all those who rose to the top at América. I thought 2022 would be a year of consolidation (and there was room to play on the wing in the squad), but muscle injuries got in the way a lot“, wrote Henrique Fernandes on Twitter.

The commentator considered the value of the purchase option established in the loan contract, valid for one season, to be low. To acquire 60% of the economic rights, Botafogo needs to pay US$ 1 million (R$ 5.35 million at the current exchange rate), as reported by journalist Thiago Franklin.

“A loan, in itself, could be good for Coelho, since a player, in order to evolve, has to play. If (Vagner) Mancini didn’t count on him, he had to go to another club. Problem is the low purchase clause. If it works, Botafogo will pay the US$ 1 million with peace of mind“, he concluded.

A loan, in itself, could be good for Coelho, since a player, in order to evolve, has to play. If Mancini didn’t count on him, he had to go to another club. Problem is the low purchase clause. If it works, Botafogo will pay the 1 million dollars with peace of mind. — Henrique Fernandes (@HenriqueMF) January 5, 2023

I think it’s very promising. There was no sequence in Coelho for us to analyze better. But he has very good characteristics for a striker: starting, aggressiveness with the ball. And it can play open or centered. It’s a cool bet. — Henrique Fernandes (@HenriqueMF) January 5, 2023

No… he’s a better scorer than Bernard. Seek more goal. Bernard was more of a trainer, more of a winger. He’s aggressive. He receives and searches area. — Henrique Fernandes (@HenriqueMF) January 5, 2023