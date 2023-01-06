Cooler Master launches shark and sneaker-shaped cases

THE CES is the place to find the most exotic releases and announcements from the tech world, and the Cooler Master took this literally during his conference. The company revealed two, at least, unusual cabinets, shaped like a shark and a tennis shoe.

Shark X and Sneaker X are these distinctly shaped cases that belong to the Be Excellent product line, focused on creative design. The Shark X, for example, was brought to life by a case modder, who won a modification contest in 2019.

The model is 63 centimeters tall, and supports Mini-ITX motherboards, SFF (Small Form Factor) power supplies, and a video card up to 33.5 cm. There is also compatibility with water coolers up to 120mm, which means that this case might not be the best option for the newer CPUs from the Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake lines, which require a 360mm cooling system. However, Cooler Master confirms that the part is capable of withstanding up to RTX 4090which is already integrated into the system during purchase.

Cooler Master/disclosure

The other highlight is the Sneaker X, a tennis-shaped cabinet that had already been announced last year, but should only be released at the end of 2023. The model has similar specifications to the previous one, and arrives with an RTX 3080 Ti. In addition, this Tennis PC already guarantees support for 360mm water coolers on the backwith the company stating that this positioning will not cause bubbles in the system.

Shark X and Sneaker X launch only in the last half of 2023, and there is still no price information.