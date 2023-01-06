Corinthians announces new sponsor for U-20 in Copa So Paulo

Corinthians announced this Friday that Pixbet, the company that sponsored the professional team last year, will also stamp its brand on Timão’s Under-20 team shirt. The juniors compete in the category’s São Paulo Cup and return to the field this Friday night, in Araraquara, to face Fast Clube-AM.

The betting company will occupy the part below the shoulder of the shirt of Timão’s young prospects during the Cup. The debut will be precisely against the Amazonians and will last during the black and white participation.

“Growing our partnership and everything that is yet to come between Corinthians and Pix Bet, we are honored to announce Pix Bet also in this competition that is so important for us”, said José Colagrossi, Superintendent of Marketing, Communication and Innovation at Corinthians.

At the beginning of last December, Corinthians and Pixbet announced a partnership with a minimum duration of three years, with an agreement that includes, in addition to brand exposure on the uniform of the men’s professional football team, unique promotions and offers, digital content, activations technologies, marketing actions and exclusive experiences for the club’s fans.

