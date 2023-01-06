‘Corinthians are unable to compete with Flamengo’, opines Mauro Cezar

Presented at Flamengo last Tuesday, coach Vítor Pereira was a subject during the program “Bate Pronto”, from Jovem Pan, this Thursday. For journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, Corinthians cannot compete with Rubro-Negro. The commentator also stated that what the São Paulo team lacks the most is good management.

– Corinthians cannot compete with Flamengo. And Vítor Pereira is the thermometer of this, because you see the change in the guy’s position. Is Flamengo bigger than Corinthians? Do not. They are two clubs that are equivalent. The point is that the timing of one offers opportunities that the other does not – commented Mauro Cezar.

– What will Vítor Pereira miss at Corinthians? Good management is needed that would allow the team to fight Flamengo head to head. It is inappropriate for Corinthians to collect half of what Flamengo collects in a year. It would be right for Flamengo, Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Vasco to be fighting – completed the journalist.

Corinthians coach in 2022, Vítor Pereira left the club from São Paulo at the end of the year claiming family problems. However, weeks later, the Portuguese coach was announced by Flamengo, who did not follow with Dorival Junior, champion of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. The São Paulo team is now commanded by Fernando Lázaro.