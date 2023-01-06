Corinthians defeats Brasilia in the closing of the first round of Novo Basquete Brasil

Corinthians ended the first round of Novo Basquete Brasil with a 52% success rate. This Thursday, at Ginásio Nilson Nelson, in the federal capital of Brazil, Timão beat Brasília by 101 to 88, staying at the top of the tournament’s leaderboard.

The black and white standouts were Davaunta Thomas, with 23 points and three assists; and Cauê Borges, with 17 points, one rebound and five assists. On the other hand, in Brasília, Gemadinha, with 26 points and six assists, was the one who performed the most on the court.

With the result, Corinthians reaches 27 points in the current edition of the NBB. Léo Figueiró’s men, currently in fourth place, have 11 wins and only five defeats in 16 disputed clashes.

Write it down – Corinthians debuts in the second round in exactly one week, on January 12th. The team faces São José Basketball, at 7:15 pm, at Ginásio Lineu de Moura, in the municipality of São José dos Campos, in São Paulo.

Escalation

Aiming for victory to remain at the top of the table, coach Léo Figueiró decided to repeat the basis already known by Corinthians fans. Thus, the initial quintet in tonight’s confrontation was Davaunta Thomas, Gabi Campos, Cauê Borges, Mãozinha and Maique Oliveira.

The alvinegra team still had seven other players on the bench. Among them were Daniel Onwenu, queirós, Isaac, Pedro Nunes, redlandeira and Zach Graham.

The game

first room

The first quarter of the match was quite balanced and busy, with the scoreboard alternating on several occasions. The home team, Brasília, showed dominance in the first minutes, with three-pointers, but soon saw Corinthians find themselves inside the court in individual plays.

During the first ten minutes, the alvinegro team had the great highlight of winger Cauê Borges, who abused the rotation and added seven points, in addition to two other assists. The fourth, therefore, ended in partial victory for Timão – it was finished at 34 to 25, with a difference of nine points.

Second bedroom

Opening the fourth with two points from free throws, the Corinthians team remained confident and focused, with the attack working very well and containing Brasília’s defense. The opposing team, in turn, found it difficult to set up and it took about four minutes to score the first point.

Thus, Léo Figueiró’s team remained ahead and with a new advantage: the team went to the break winning by 60 to 47 (it was 26 to 20 in the fourth). Winger Zach Graham, activated from the bench, was the main player of the Alvinegro team in the period, with eight points recorded and one assist.

Third room

The break ended Corinthians’ dominance on the court. After the stoppage, the game was balanced again, with both teams hitting the nets alternately. While Timão explored rebounds and transitions, Brasília, in possession of the ball, used movement and three-point shots.

Even with the balance, the alvinegro team continued ahead and won the third consecutive quarter, this time by the score of 21 to 19, with wing/pivot Mãozinha as the basket. Thus, the teams went into the last quarter of the match with the total score adding up to 81 to 66 for Timão – a 15-point advantage.

last quarter

The fourth and last quarter of the match marked a moment of reaction for the Brasília team, which even reduced the score to six points of difference at one point. After a technical stoppage, Corinthians “woke up”, gained confidence with three-point shots and asserted their advantage on the court.

In the final ten minutes, Timão scored 20 points and conceded another 22, with wing guard Davaunta Thomas as the main player in the period (11 points added). The Parque São Jorge team, therefore, won the match by 101 to 88 and added two more points in the current edition of the NBB.

Timão’s coach, Léo Figueiró, committed two technical fouls and was expelled in the final stretch of the match.

See more at: Basketball and More Corinthians sports.