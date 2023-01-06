Corinthians faces Fast in search of early classification in Copinha; know everything

Corinthians debuted in Copinha with a quiet victory against Zumbi, from Alagoas. Now, Timão faces Fast, from Amazonas, for the second round of the competition. The ball rolls this Friday, at 21:45, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

Timão’s opponent this Friday was defeated by Ferroviária by 2-1 in the debut of the tournament. With that, the team commanded by Danilo shares the leadership of the group with the team from São Paulo, taking the best in the goal difference. A combination of results can even guarantee the early classification of the alvinegra team.

THE my helm separated all the details of the alvinegro commitment in the sequence below.

Escalation

Corinthians must have four changes in the lineup in relation to the debut in Copinha. Two absences are certain, since Biro and Pedro were summoned by the Brazilian Under-20 team for the dispute of the South American of the category.

With that, Danilo should send the following team to the second alvinegro commitment in the competition: Kauê, Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Matheus Araújo; Kayke, Wesley and Arthur Sousa.

my helm

Arbitration

The command of the whistle this Friday is on account of Renan Pantoja de Quequi, 30 years old. He has the help of João Pedro de Morais and Izabele de Oliveira.

Streaming

The duel has only one transmission option. SporTV, from the closed TV grid, shows the match live.

On Youtube it is possible to listen to the narration of the game, in addition to the minute by minute, in written form, through the website.

Check out the upcoming matches of Corinthians U-20

Upcoming matches for Corinthians U-20 Date Confrontation Competition 06 Jan,

Fri, 21:45 Corinthians x Fast

Broadcast: SportTV São Paulo Cup 09 Jan,

Mon, 21:45 Ferroviária x Corinthians

Transmission: SporTV and Rede Vida São Paulo Cup

