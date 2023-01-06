Corinthians president reveals proposal for Cristiano Ronaldo

The president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, revealed that he had made a proposal to hire Cristiano Ronaldo. Before the Portuguese star closed with Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, Timão tried to invest for the striker. The revelation was made in an interview with Bandeirantes’ program “Donos da Bola”, presented by Neto.

“We made a proposal for a salary equal to what he earned in Manchester, two years of contract, which is a lot, but it was feasible within the sponsors’ composition. But the proposal that came from there, from Arabia, was 20 times bigger, proportionally that was it. Last year I talked more than six or seven times (with Jorge Mendes)”, said Duilio.

When asked by former goalkeeper and commentator Velloso if he was worried about sponsors leaving him “in the hands”, Duilio replied, with good humor:

“I wouldn’t let him. But when you make a proposal like that, Velloso, you’re in doubt whether it’s good for the guy to accept it or not. You’re happy that he accepts and then has to comply. So you do the deal a little worried (laughs)”.

During the program, the increase in Al Nassr followers after the signing of CR7 was the subject. The club reached ten million followers on instagram.

“They increased ten million followers in a few hours. It brings return. That’s why brands are interested”, said Duilio.

The leader also revealed that he tried to hire Luis Suárez, today at Grêmio, at the beginning of his term, and claimed to have been very close to closing with Cavani, today at Valencia, in Spain.

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Twitter

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Instagram

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on TikTok

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Kwai

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Facebook