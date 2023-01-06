Country pays up to R$ 3,100 for couples to have children; So, have you thought about the idea?

While some countries in the world see their population grow dramatically, others suffer from population decline. This means that they face a crisis of having more and more elderly people and fewer children. So there is a place that pays people to have children within its territory. The amount that the couple receives is R$ 3,100.

See too: Location of geniuses! What are the countries with the highest average IQ in the world?

Which country pays to have children?

The country in question that pays for people to have children is the Japan. The government offers 80,000 yen, which is equivalent to R$3,100. However, the state’s proposal does not seem to be that advantageous and has not proved to be enough for people to have more children there.

It is worth noting that Japan already pays the amount of 420,000 yen to couples who have children. This amount would be the same as receiving R$ 16,200 in Brazil. Although it is an attractive amount, the truth is that spending on a child exceeds (by a lot) this amount.

So, even with the interesting proposal, people are not excited about the idea of ​​getting pregnant and having more children there. After all, the money offered is insufficient to fulfill the basic needs of a Japanese child.

Future worries local leaders

Lack of sons in couples it is a problem anywhere in the world. While the excess of children in poor countries is also a problem, the lack of them can have serious social consequences.

One of them is the social security crisis and the lack of manpower for work in the country. In the land of the rising sun, the active working population ends up having to work more and work overtime to fill this shortage in the market.

With regard to children, Japanese parents also face a series of difficulties in raising children; such as: lack of vacancies in day care centers, high education costs, lack of salary replacement – ​​more than 10 years without satisfactory readjustments. All this means that even the incentives to have children are not enough.