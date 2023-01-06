Covid in China: country may be underreporting deaths, warns WHO | Science and Health

The repeal of most restrictions on the movement of people last month led to an increase in the number of cases.

China stopped releasing daily case data and announced that 22 people had died from covid since December, using its own counting criteria.

Michael Ryan, director of emergencies at the WHO, disputes the data released by the government of President Xi Jinping and the standards used in China to define deaths caused by the disease.

Last month, Beijing decided that only deaths caused by pneumonia or respiratory failure after being infected with the coronavirus will receive this classification. That is, deaths from cardiovascular diseases or heart attacks that are related to covid will not be included in the official statistics of the disease.

It also goes against WHO guidance, which encourages countries to take into account how many more people are dying today compared to pre-pandemic times.

Ryan said the Chinese government’s numbers “are underreporting the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths.”

The WHO director added that China has increased its partnership with the organization in recent weeks. The director said he expected “more comprehensive data”.

But he also suggested that health professionals could report their own data and experiences.

“We don’t discourage doctors and nurses from reporting these deaths and these cases,” Ryan said. “We have an open approach to being able to record the real impact of the disease on society.”

Projection with much higher numbers

The British scientific data company Airfinity estimates that more than 2 million cases of covid and 14,700 deaths occur each day in China.

As a comparison, on the deadliest day of the pandemic in Brazil, on March 29, 2021, 3,541 deaths from covid were recorded in the country – the population of China is 7.5 times greater than that of Brazil.

Since China abandoned parts of its very restrictive “covid zero” strategy nearly a month ago, there have been reports of hospitals and crematoria being overwhelmed.

More than 10 countries have introduced travel restrictions for people from China. The Chinese government criticized the measures as “politically motivated” and threatened retaliation.

No new variants of covid have been detected in China, despite the increase in cases. However, the WHO warned that this may have been due to a decrease in testing.

Chinese authorities have announced that they are sending medical supplies to hospitals in rural regions ahead of an expected wave of coronavirus infections in those areas. Vaccination rates are irregular in these places.

Abdi Rahman Mahamud, director of the WHO’s alert and response coordination department, warned that the country could see another wave of infections as families gather for China’s Lunar New Year in a few weeks – one of the busiest times for China. trips and displacements within the country.