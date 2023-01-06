Covid in China: deaths of celebrities stimulate distrust about the number of victims

Chu Lanlan staging

Credit, State TV

photo caption,

Opera singer Chu Lanlan died in December aged 40

The growing number of public figures whose deaths have been announced in recent days in China is leading the population to question the official number of deaths from covid-19 counted by the government.

The death of opera singer Chu Lanlan, 40, in December came as a shock to many, considering how young she was. The artist’s family said they were saddened by the “abrupt departure”, but did not give details about the cause of death.

In December, China abandoned its strict “Covid zero” policy and is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections and deaths. There are reports of hospitals and crematoria becoming overwhelmed.

But the country stopped disclosing the daily number of cases of the disease and recorded, since December, only 22 deaths from covid. At the end of last year, China changed the criteria for defining deaths from the disease: now, only those who die from respiratory conditions, such as pneumonia, are accounted for.

