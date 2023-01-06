Cruzeiro defeats Capivariano and is close to the classification

Cruzeiro claimed another victim in Copinha. The Celeste team beat Capivariano by 6 to 1 and practically sealed the classification for the next phase of the competition. The goals of the Minas Gerais team were scored by Arielson (2x), Rhuan Gabriel, Denilson (2x) and Jhosefer. Lucas decreased to Capivarian.

With the result, Cruzeiro isolated itself in the lead and reached six points. Mathematically, the Celeste team is not classified, but, for that, it needs to lose the next duel to Penapolense and Capivariano to win Comercial. In addition, Fox’s balance of 11 positive goals needs to be overcome by both teams.

First time

The game was marked by intense clash in midfield. The two teams disputed the ball in the central region of the field, with many tackles and making the duels more tense. The lawn also did not help the game to be better developed.

The rain contributed to the game not flowing in the best way. However, Cruzeiro knew how to understand the adversities and was better in the initial stage. With more possession, he knew how to attack better and take advantage of opportunities. There were three in the first half: Alexandre missing, Pedrão with a header and Arielson at the entrance to the area.

The foul forced the goalkeeper to make a good save, defender Pedrão’s header scored, but the goal was annulled for offside – incorrectly. And, finally, Arielson, as a number 9, anticipated the defender and scored the goal. 1 to 0 that awarded the Minas Gerais team.

Second time

The second half was more open, with Cruzeiro exploring the spaces left by Capivariano and making the score more diluted. The Celeste team imposed speed, triangulations and scored four goals in the last 45 minutes of the game.

Arielson scored the second, after a beautiful finish from outside the area. After the second goal, the game became more open. Ten minutes later, Rhuan Gabriel made a beautiful free kick and puffed up the net.

With the situation more under control, Cruzeiro also relaxed in marking and, in a bid of inattention, committed a penalty. Lucas hit and converted the charge, reducing the score.

However, Cruzeiro, soon after, tried to break any chance of recovery on the scoreboard. Denilson, Jhosefer and Denilson again, declared victory with a rout for the Minas Gerais team. 6 to 1 and beyond the result, a convincing performance, leaving Raposa among the main teams in these first Cup matches.

upcoming appointments

Cruzeiro will go to the last game of the group stage to face Penapolense, on Sunday (8), at 10:45 am. Capivariano receives Comercial on the same day, but at 1 pm.