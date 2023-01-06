Cruzeiro defeats Capivariano by 6 to 1 and guarantees classification in the Copinha

photo: Gustavo Rabelo / BHFOTO/ Cruzeiro Cruzeiro thrashed Capivariano 6-1 in the second game of the Copinha

Cruzeiro remains undefeated in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. This Thursday afternoon (5), the Celeste team thrashed Capivariano by 6 to 1, at the Tenente Carrio stadium, in Penópolis, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, and guaranteed a place in the next phase of the competition.

The team from Minas Gerais opened the scoring with Arielson, in the 43rd minute of the first half: 1 to 0. The attacker deflected a kick from Fernando and covered up the goalkeeper of the São Paulo team. And he also scored the second celestial goal.

At 6″ of the final stage, the number 9 took advantage of Capivariano’s wrong ball output, finished firmly and hit the left drawer: 2 to 0.

The third goal of the starred team was a great goal. At 16′, Rhuan Gabriel took a perfect free-kick and put the ball in the left corner of goalkeeper Douglas: 3 to 0.

Capivariano even tried to sketch a reaction by discounting Lucas, in a penalty kick, but Denilson extended it again to Cruzeiro: 4 to 1.

At 43′, Jhosefer scored another goal for the Minas Gerais team after a penalty kick: 5 to 1. In addition, Denlson gave final numbers to the celestial rout: 6 to 1.

With the victory, Raposa reached six points and remained isolated at the top of Group 10. Capivariano, on the other hand, continued in second place, with three points. Penapolense, with three, and Comercial-MS, with none, complete the group.