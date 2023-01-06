CSA reacts in the 2nd half, wins Potiguar and advances in the Northeast Cup

The game took on a much more decisive air after the goal from Rio Grande do Norte. The CSA preferred to control the confrontation more, trying to find spaces, but being cautious in defense. Potiguar scared the blue club with 42 minutes, when Igor Potiguar cut the defense well and kicked, however, the ball scraped the post.

Nervous to keep the result, CSA almost made the third with 47. Kaio Nunes arrived in one piece to score, but Oliveira made a beautiful defense. In the end, it all worked out. The match ended at 50 minutes with the blue victory and guaranteed classification.

DATASHEET

CSA – Paulo Ricardo; Celsinho, Douglas, Xandão and Anderson Pará; Bruno Matias (Tomas Bastos), Gabriel Tonini (Guilherme Rend), Geovane (Moisés Gaúcho) and Ruan (Kaio Nunes); Robinho (Ramires) and Rodrigo Rodrigues. Technician: Roberto Fonseca.

Potiguar of Mossoró – Oliveira; Ronaldo (Pedrinho), Paulo César, Wallace and Giovanni; Romeu, Márcio Mossoró (Henrique Nunes) and Wilson Potiguar; Wellington Sabão (Geovane Silva), Azevedo and Pedro Pires (Igor Potiguar). Technician: Emanoel Sacramento.

Goals – Robinho (CSA – 4’/2T); Douglas (CSA – 25’/2T); Romeo (PMO – 30’/2T)

Yellow cards – Xandão (CSA)

Referee – Diego Fernando Silva de Lima (CBF/PE)

Assistants – Francisco Chaves Bezerra Junior (CBF/PE) and Humberto Martins Dias Silva (CBF/PE)

Fourth referee – Jonata de Souza Gouveia (CBF/AL)