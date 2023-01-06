Cultural agenda: news of 2023 and aftermath of 2022

The year 2023 has begun! In addition to movie premieres that promise to take the Oscar, how about seeing what didn’t have time on streaming services in 2022? This week’s agenda brings news about concerts, cinema, theater and series, but also recovers launches and openings of exhibitions that took place last year. There’s a book indication and a podcast to start the year more known. Check out the tips.

Exhibition:

Modern! São Paulo seen by them

January 8th is celebrated photography day. “Modern! São Paulo seen by them” is a full plate for those who like the technique. The exhibition presents images made by Alice Brill, Claudia Andujar, Gertrudes Altschul, Hildegard Rosenthal, Lily Sverner, Madalena Schwartz and Stefania Brill – Jewish women who came to São Paulo fleeing Nazi persecution in the 1940s. construction that they recorded through their lenses. Highlight for the photos of Gertrudes Altschul, who sought lines and geometric shapes in her compositions; and the portraits of Madalena Schwartz.

Jewish Museum of São Paulo. Rua Martinho Prado, 128 – Bela Vista. Tue./Fm.: 10am/6pm Tickets: R$20. Website: Museujudaicosp.org.br. Until March 5th.

Madalena Schwartz was a pioneer in recording the phenomenon of cross-dressing in the 1970s in São Paulo Foto Madalena Schwartz was a pioneer in recording the phenomenon of transvestism in the 1970s in São PauloMadalena Schwartz/ Instituto Moreira Salles Such a delicate relationship photo2 Such a delicate relationshipjason vogel the-lying-life-of-adults-elena-ferrante Book "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrantedisclosure Greek Nights Greek Nights podcast coverdisclosure

Movie theater:

decision to leave

A man dies after a fall from the top of a mountain. During the investigation, Detective Hae-Joon meets Seo-Rae, the dead man’s widow and prime suspect, but ends up taking an interest in her. The film is among the Oscar favorites of international production and has already won South Korean Park Chan-wook the award for best director at the last Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by: Park Chan-wook. South Korea, 2022. Drama/Police, 2h18. Showing in cinemas.

Show:

Alice Caymmi: Immaculate Show

Is today! The show brings the repertoire of the singer’s fifth album, “Imaculada”. With a more pop approach, Alice explores electronic beats without giving up her family’s Brazilian spirit. “Sentimentos” is part of the setlist, the working song from the new album, but also hits, such as “Tudo que for light”.

Sesc Pompeia: Rua Clélia, 93 – Pompeia. Fri. (6/1) at 9 pm. From R$12. Website: sescsp.org.br.

Theater:

Such a delicate relationship

After a season in Rio de Janeiro, the new version of the award-winning text by French Loleh Bellon arrives in São Paulo. “A relationship so delicate” was set up in Brazil, in 1989, with actresses Irene Ravache and Regina Braga. Actress Rita Guedes saw the first montage and now presents her new version. The plot delves into the relationship of two women, mother and daughter, over a period of 60 years. The text proposes a reflection on topics such as love, aging and, of course, family relationships. Premiere Friday (6/1).

Teatro UOL: Avenida Higienópolis, 618 (inside the Higienópolis mall). Fri.: 9 pm, Sat./Sun.: 8 pm. Tickets from R$70. Website: Teatrouol.com.br. Until February 26th.

At home:

Rensga Hits!

If you still don’t know how to sing “Desatola, Bandida”, you urgently need to look for the series “Rensga Hits!” on Globoplay. The series explores the universe of sertanejos based on the story of singer and songwriter Raissa (Alice Wegmann), who moves from the interior of Goiás to Goiânia in search of the dream of becoming the new Marília Mendonça. The entertaining text and excellent acting guarantee fun for the whole family. Globoplay has already guaranteed that it will have a second season.

Directed by: Leandro Neri and Carol Durão. Comedy, eight episodes. Available on Globoplay.



Book:

The lying life of adults

The adaptation of the book “The lying life of adults”, by Elena Ferrante, has just premiered on Netflix. The tip is: read the literary work before watching the audiovisual. The book follows Giovanna’s life from the end of childhood to the beginning of her adult life. Upon hearing her father declare to her mother that the daughter is more and more like Aunt Vitória, Giovanna enters a crisis – the relative, in her parents’ version, is ugly. The girl goes in search of meeting her aunt, which causes her great impact. What is truth? What is a lie? What versions do we tell about ourselves and our relationships? These are some of the questions the book poses.

Excerpt:

— When you’re forced to do what you don’t want and you obey, your head gets worse, everything gets worse.

“Is obedience a skin disease?”

He looked at me perplexed for a moment, then smiled.

“Okay, that’s right, a skin disease. And you are a good treat, don’t change, always say whatever crosses your mind. A few more words with you and I bet I’ll get better.

The Lying Life of Adults, by Elena Ferrante. Intrinsic Publisher, 432 pages, 2020. R$49.

podcast

Greek Nights

In this podcast, literature professor Cláudio Moreno tells the story of the gods, goddesses and other characters that are part of Greek mythology. The episodes are short, about 20 minutes, and each one is dedicated to a different subject. Professor Moreno, like a good teacher, knows how to be didactic without losing depth.

Available on spotify, google and apple podcasts, and on the website:noitesgregas.com.br.