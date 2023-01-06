Daniel Alves explains himself after being accused of sexual harassment in a nightclub: ‘I was dancing’







Daniel Alves denied accusations of sexual harassment (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF) Photo: Lance!

After being accused of sexual harassment in a Barcelona nightclub, Daniel Alves went to the Spanish press to explain the situation. To the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’, the 39-year-old player confirmed that he was in the place described by the woman who reported him, but denied having played without permission.

– Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying. And anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying without invading other people’s space. I don’t know who this lady is. I never invaded a space. How am I going to do this to a woman or a girl? No, by God – commented Daniel.

On December 31, the newspaper “ABC” reported that Daniel Alves had been accused of sexual harassment by a woman at a party. According to the vehicle, the woman claimed that Dani Alves would have touched her without permission and put his hand inside the girl’s clothes, which triggered the Catalan police.









To LANCE!, Daniel Alves’ advisory also denied what happened and stated that he would already be ‘taking the appropriate measures against the accusations’. The right-back played in the last World Cup for the Brazilian national team and currently has a contract with Pumas, from Mexico.

